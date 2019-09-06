ATP Vienna
Singles | Final
D.Thiem VS D.Schwartzman
27 October 2019 Starting from 14:00
Center Court
LIVE - Dominic Thiem - Diego Schwartzman
ATP Vienna - 27 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Dominic Thiem and Diego Schwartzman live with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:00 on 27 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Dominic
Thiem
Thiem
Austria
- Height (m)1.85
- Weight (Kg)82
- Age26
ATP ranking5
Previous matches
ATP Vienna
Singles
Semifinal
D.Thiem
✓
3
7
6
M.Berrettini
6
5
3
ATP Vienna
Singles
Quarter-final
D.Thiem
✓
5
P.Carreño
0
A
ATP Vienna
Singles
2nd Round
D.Thiem
✓
3
6
6
F.Verdasco
6
3
2
ATP Vienna
Singles
1st Round
D.Thiem
✓
6
77
J.Tsonga
4
62
Shanghai Masters
Singles
Quarter-final
M.Berrettini
✓
710
6
D.Thiem
68
4
View more matches
Diego
Schwartzman
Schwartzman
Argentina
- Height (m)1.7
- Weight (Kg)64
- Age27
ATP ranking15
Previous matches
ATP Vienna
Singles
Semifinal
G.Monfils
3
2
D.Schwartzman
✓
6
6
ATP Vienna
Singles
Quarter-final
D.Schwartzman
✓
78
6
K.Khachanov
66
2
ATP Vienna
Singles
2nd Round
D.Schwartzman
✓
65
6
77
S.Querrey
77
4
65
ATP Vienna
Singles
1st Round
D.Schwartzman
✓
6
6
P.Herbert
4
4
ATP Antwerp
Singles
2nd Round
M.Copil
✓
6
5
79
D.Schwartzman
4
7
67
View more matches
