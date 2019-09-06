ATP Vienna
Singles | Final

D.Thiem VS D.Schwartzman

27 October 2019 Starting from 14:00

Center Court
Match
LIVE - Dominic Thiem - Diego Schwartzman

ATP Vienna - 27 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Dominic Thiem and Diego Schwartzman live with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:00 on 27 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Dominic Thiem
Dominic
Thiem
AustriaAustria
  • Height (m)
    1.85
  • Weight (Kg)
    82
  • Age
    26
ATP ranking
5
Previous matches
Diego Schwartzman
Diego
Schwartzman
ArgentinaArgentina
  • Height (m)
    1.7
  • Weight (Kg)
    64
  • Age
    27
ATP ranking
15
Previous matches
