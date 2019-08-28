ATP Vienna
Singles | 2nd Round
D.Thiem VS F.Verdasco
24 October 2019 Starting from 17:30
Center Court
LIVE - Dominic Thiem - Fernando Verdasco
ATP Vienna - 24 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Dominic Thiem and Fernando Verdasco live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:30 on 24 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Dominic
Austria
- Height (m)1.85
- Weight (Kg)82
- Age26
ATP ranking5
ATP Vienna
Singles
1st Round
D.Thiem
✓
6
77
J.Tsonga
4
62
Shanghai Masters
Singles
Quarter-final
M.Berrettini
✓
710
6
D.Thiem
68
4
Shanghai Masters
Singles
3rd Round
N.Basilashvili
3
4
D.Thiem
✓
6
6
Shanghai Masters
Singles
2nd Round
P.Carreño
63
3
D.Thiem
✓
77
6
ATP Beijing
Singles
Final
D.Thiem
✓
3
6
6
S.Tsitsipas
6
4
1
Fernando
Spain
- Height (m)1.85
- Weight (Kg)87
- Age35
ATP ranking40
ATP Vienna
Singles
1st Round
N.Basilashvili
6
2
1
F.Verdasco
✓
4
6
6
Shanghai Masters
Singles
1st Round
F.Verdasco
62
77
4
T.Fritz
✓
77
65
6
ATP Beijing
Singles
1st Round
D.Schwartzman
✓
6
3
6
F.Verdasco
4
6
3
ATP Chengdu
Singles
2nd Round
F.Verdasco
3
6
3
C.Garín
✓
6
3
6
ATP Chengdu
Singles
1st Round
A.Popyrin
2
5
F.Verdasco
✓
6
7
