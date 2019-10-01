ATP Vienna
Singles | Semifinal

D.Thiem VS M.Berrettini

26 October 2019 Starting from 11:00

Wiener Stadthalle
LIVE - Dominic Thiem - Matteo Berrettini

ATP Vienna - 26 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Dominic Thiem and Matteo Berrettini live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 26 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Dominic Thiem
Dominic
Thiem
AustriaAustria
  • Height (m)
    1.85
  • Weight (Kg)
    82
  • Age
    26
ATP ranking
5
Matteo Berrettini
Matteo
Berrettini
ItalyItaly
  • Height (m)
    1.93
  • Weight (Kg)
    85
  • Age
    23
ATP ranking
11
