ATP Vienna
Singles | Quarter-final
D.Thiem VS P.Carreño
25 October 2019 Starting from 15:30
Center Court
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Dominic Thiem - Pablo Carreño
ATP Vienna - 25 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Dominic Thiem and Pablo Carreño live with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:30 on 25 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Dominic
Thiem
Thiem
Austria
- Height (m)1.85
- Weight (Kg)82
- Age26
ATP ranking5
Previous matches
ATP Vienna
Singles
2nd Round
D.Thiem
✓
3
6
6
F.Verdasco
6
3
2
ATP Vienna
Singles
1st Round
D.Thiem
✓
6
77
J.Tsonga
4
62
Shanghai Masters
Singles
Quarter-final
M.Berrettini
✓
710
6
D.Thiem
68
4
Shanghai Masters
Singles
3rd Round
N.Basilashvili
3
4
D.Thiem
✓
6
6
Shanghai Masters
Singles
2nd Round
P.Carreño
63
3
D.Thiem
✓
77
6
View more matches
Pablo
Carreño
Carreño
Spain
- Height (m)1.88
- Weight (Kg)78
- Age28
ATP ranking34
Previous matches
ATP Vienna
Singles
2nd Round
P.Carreño
✓
63
6
6
M.Kukushkin
77
4
1
ATP Vienna
Singles
1st Round
P.Carreño
✓
6
7
D.Shapovalov
3
5
ATP Stockholm
Singles
Semifinal
F.Krajinovic
✓
4
6
6
P.Carreño
6
3
3
ATP Stockholm
Singles
Quarter-final
P.Carreño
✓
4
6
6
S.Querrey
6
1
4
ATP Stockholm
Singles
2nd Round
P.Carreño
✓
6
77
G.Mager
3
62
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more