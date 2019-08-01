ATP Vienna
Singles | 1st Round
F.López VS G.Simon
22 October 2019 Starting from 14:00
Center Court
LIVE - Feliciano López - Gilles Simon
ATP Vienna - 22 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Feliciano López and Gilles Simon live with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:00 on 22 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Feliciano
López
López
Spain
- Height (m)1.85
- Weight (Kg)73
- Age38
ATP ranking59
Previous matches
ATP Antwerp
Singles
2nd Round
S.Wawrinka
✓
64
6
77
F.López
77
4
64
ATP Antwerp
Singles
1st Round
F.López
✓
77
6
C.Norrie
62
4
US Open men
Singles
3rd Round
F.López
61
6
67
4
D.Medvedev
✓
77
4
79
6
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
F.López
✓
67
6
6
6
Y.Nishioka
79
0
4
4
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
T.Fritz
6
4
3
4
F.López
✓
3
6
6
6
Gilles
Simon
Simon
France
- Height (m)1.83
- Weight (Kg)70
- Age34
ATP ranking50
Previous matches
ATP Antwerp
Singles
Quarter-final
S.Wawrinka
✓
6
66
6
G.Simon
3
78
2
ATP Antwerp
Singles
2nd Round
G.Simon
✓
6
7
J.Tsonga
4
5
ATP Antwerp
Singles
1st Round
G.Simon
✓
6
6
S.Darcis
1
2
Shanghai Masters
Singles
1st Round
C.Norrie
✓
7
6
G.Simon
5
2
ATP Tokyo
Singles
2nd Round
R.Opelka
✓
77
77
G.Simon
64
62
