ATP Vienna
Singles | 1st Round

F.López VS G.Simon

22 October 2019 Starting from 14:00

Center Court
LIVE - Feliciano López - Gilles Simon

ATP Vienna - 22 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Feliciano López and Gilles Simon live with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:00 on 22 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Feliciano López
Feliciano
López
SpainSpain
  • Height (m)
    1.85
  • Weight (Kg)
    73
  • Age
    38
ATP ranking
59
Gilles Simon
Gilles
Simon
FranceFrance
  • Height (m)
    1.83
  • Weight (Kg)
    70
  • Age
    34
ATP ranking
50
