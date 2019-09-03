ATP Vienna
Singles | Semifinal
G.Monfils VS D.Schwartzman
26 October 2019 Starting from 15:00
Center Court
ATP Vienna - 26 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Gaël Monfils and Diego Schwartzman live with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 26 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Gaël
Monfils
Monfils
France
- Height (m)1.93
- Weight (Kg)80
- Age33
ATP ranking14
Previous matches
ATP Vienna
Singles
Quarter-final
A.Bedene
5
1
G.Monfils
✓
7
6
ATP Vienna
Singles
2nd Round
J.Sinner
3
68
G.Monfils
✓
6
710
ATP Vienna
Singles
1st Round
D.Novak
6
5
3
G.Monfils
✓
2
7
6
ATP Antwerp
Singles
2nd Round
G.Monfils
3
2
J.Sinner
✓
6
6
Shanghai Masters
Singles
2nd Round
G.Monfils
2
61
H.Hurkacz
✓
6
77
Diego
Schwartzman
Schwartzman
Argentina
- Height (m)1.7
- Weight (Kg)64
- Age27
ATP ranking15
Previous matches
ATP Vienna
Singles
Quarter-final
D.Schwartzman
✓
78
6
K.Khachanov
66
2
ATP Vienna
Singles
2nd Round
D.Schwartzman
✓
65
6
77
S.Querrey
77
4
65
ATP Vienna
Singles
1st Round
D.Schwartzman
✓
6
6
P.Herbert
4
4
ATP Antwerp
Singles
2nd Round
M.Copil
✓
6
5
79
D.Schwartzman
4
7
67
Shanghai Masters
Singles
1st Round
V.Pospisil
✓
77
6
D.Schwartzman
62
2
