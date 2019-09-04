ATP Vienna
Singles | 1st Round

G.Dimitrov VS D.Džumhur

21 October 2019 Starting from 17:30

Center Court
sport-icons/white/tennis
Match
All matches
User comments

LIVE - Grigor Dimitrov - Damir Džumhur

ATP Vienna - 21 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Grigor Dimitrov and Damir Džumhur live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:30 on 21 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Grigor Dimitrov
Grigor
Dimitrov
BulgariaBulgaria
  • Height (m)
    1.91
  • Weight (Kg)
    80
  • Age
    28
ATP ranking
27
Previous matches
View more matches
Damir Džumhur
Damir
Džumhur
Bosnia & HerzegovinaBosnia & Herzegovina
  • Height (m)
    1.75
  • Weight (Kg)
    70
  • Age
    27
ATP ranking
93
Previous matches
View more matches

Watch Eurosport

  • Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
  • Stream to your devices at home or on the go
  • Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Find out more

Related

Videos & articles

Tennis news - Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic 'not unbeatable' - Patrick Mouratoglou

17/09/2019

Tennis news - Daniil Medvedev marches on to beat Grigor Dimitrov and reach US Open final

US Open
07/09/2019

US Open a 'missed opportunity', says Federer

US Open men
04/09/2019

US Open 2019 news - Roger Federer tumbles out in shock loss to world No. 78 Grigor Dimitrov

US Open
04/09/2019