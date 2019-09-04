ATP Vienna
Singles | 1st Round
G.Dimitrov VS D.Džumhur
21 October 2019 Starting from 17:30
Center Court
Match
LIVE - Grigor Dimitrov - Damir Džumhur
ATP Vienna - 21 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Grigor Dimitrov and Damir Džumhur live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:30 on 21 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Grigor
Dimitrov
Dimitrov
Bulgaria
- Height (m)1.91
- Weight (Kg)80
- Age28
ATP ranking27
Previous matches
ATP Stockholm
Singles
2nd Round
S.Querrey
✓
67
6
77
G.Dimitrov
79
3
63
ATP Beijing
Singles
1st Round
G.Dimitrov
2
5
A.Rublev
✓
6
7
ATP Chengdu
Singles
Quarter-final
A.Bublik
✓
5
711
77
G.Dimitrov
7
69
63
ATP Chengdu
Singles
2nd Round
D.Evans
5
5
G.Dimitrov
✓
7
7
US Open men
Singles
Semifinal
D.Medvedev
✓
77
6
6
G.Dimitrov
65
4
3
Damir
Džumhur
Džumhur
Bosnia & Herzegovina
- Height (m)1.75
- Weight (Kg)70
- Age27
ATP ranking93
Previous matches
ATP Moscow
Singles
1st Round
A.Mannarino
✓
77
6
D.Džumhur
62
0
ATP Zhuhai
Singles
Quarter-final
A.Mannarino
✓
6
6
D.Džumhur
1
4
ATP Zhuhai
Singles
2nd Round
D.Džumhur
✓
77
6
S.Kwon
63
2
ATP Zhuhai
Singles
1st Round
D.Džumhur
✓
5
6
6
M.Cecchinato
7
4
2
ATP St. Petersburg
Singles
2nd Round
M.Kukushkin
✓
77
6
D.Džumhur
62
2
