ATP Vienna
Singles | 1st Round
G.Pella VS A.Bedene
22 October 2019 Starting from 13:00
Next Gen Court
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Guido Pella - Aljaž Bedene
ATP Vienna - 22 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Guido Pella and Aljaž Bedene live with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:00 on 22 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Guido
Pella
Pella
Argentina
- Height (m)1.85
- Weight (Kg)83
- Age29
ATP ranking20
Previous matches
ATP Antwerp
Singles
Quarter-final
G.Pella
7
4
4
U.Humbert
✓
5
6
6
ATP Antwerp
Singles
2nd Round
G.Pella
✓
7
7
S.Kwon
5
5
ATP Antwerp
Singles
1st Round
G.Pella
✓
5
6
77
P.Gojowczyk
7
4
62
Shanghai Masters
Singles
1st Round
G.Pella
3
5
J.Millman
✓
6
7
ATP Beijing
Singles
1st Round
N.Basilashvili
✓
6
77
G.Pella
4
63
View more matches
Aljaž
Bedene
Bedene
Slovenia
- Height (m)1.83
- Weight (Kg)72
- Age30
ATP ranking72
Previous matches
ATP Moscow
Singles
1st Round
I.Karlovic
✓
6
65
78
A.Bedene
4
77
66
ATP Metz
Singles
Final
A.Bedene
77
64
3
J.Tsonga
✓
64
77
6
ATP Metz
Singles
Semifinal
A.Bedene
✓
4
6
6
B.Paire
6
1
2
ATP Metz
Singles
Quarter-final
P.Carreño
4
5
A.Bedene
✓
6
7
ATP Metz
Singles
2nd Round
A.Bedene
✓
711
6
G.Simon
69
2
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more