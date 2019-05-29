ATP Vienna
Singles | 1st Round

G.Pella VS A.Bedene

22 October 2019 Starting from 13:00

Next Gen Court
sport-icons/white/tennis
Match
All matches
User comments

LIVE - Guido Pella - Aljaž Bedene

ATP Vienna - 22 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Guido Pella and Aljaž Bedene live with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:00 on 22 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Guido Pella
Guido
Pella
ArgentinaArgentina
  • Height (m)
    1.85
  • Weight (Kg)
    83
  • Age
    29
ATP ranking
20
Previous matches
View more matches
Aljaž Bedene
Aljaž
Bedene
SloveniaSlovenia
  • Height (m)
    1.83
  • Weight (Kg)
    72
  • Age
    30
ATP ranking
72
Previous matches
View more matches

Watch Eurosport

  • Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
  • Stream to your devices at home or on the go
  • Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Find out more

Related

Videos & articles

Tennis news - Rafael Nadal tames wind and Guido Pella to cruise to Rogers Cup quarters

Montreal Masters
09/08/2019

Wimbledon 2019 - Roberto Bautista Agut sets up Novak Djokovic showdown after beating Guido Pella

Wimbledon men
10/07/2019

Wimbledon 2019: Guido Pella ousts fourth seed Kevin Anderson

Wimbledon
05/07/2019

French Open 2019 men's round-up: Stefanos Tsitsipas bounces back

Roland-Garros
29/05/2019