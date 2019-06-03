ATP Vienna
Singles | 1st Round

H.Hurkacz VS K.Khachanov

21 October 2019 Starting from 17:30

Center Court
LIVE - Hubert Hurkacz - Karen Khachanov

ATP Vienna - 21 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Hubert Hurkacz and Karen Khachanov live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:30 on 21 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Hubert Hurkacz
Hubert
Hurkacz
PolandPoland
  • Height (m)
    1.96
  • Weight (Kg)
    81
  • Age
    22
ATP ranking
33
Previous matches
Karen Khachanov
Karen
Khachanov
RussiaRussia
  • Height (m)
    1.98
  • Weight (Kg)
    88
  • Age
    23
ATP ranking
8
Previous matches
