ATP Vienna
Singles | 1st Round
H.Hurkacz VS K.Khachanov
21 October 2019 Starting from 17:30
Center Court
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Hubert Hurkacz - Karen Khachanov
ATP Vienna - 21 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Hubert Hurkacz and Karen Khachanov live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:30 on 21 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Hubert
Hurkacz
Hurkacz
Poland
- Height (m)1.96
- Weight (Kg)81
- Age22
ATP ranking33
Previous matches
Shanghai Masters
Singles
3rd Round
H.Hurkacz
5
6
65
S.Tsitsipas
✓
7
3
77
Shanghai Masters
Singles
2nd Round
G.Monfils
2
61
H.Hurkacz
✓
6
77
Shanghai Masters
Singles
1st Round
H.Hurkacz
✓
77
6
Z.Zhang
65
4
ATP Tokyo
Singles
1st Round
H.Hurkacz
4
3
L.Pouille
✓
6
6
ATP Metz
Singles
1st Round
G.Barrère
✓
6
6
H.Hurkacz
2
2
View more matches
Karen
Khachanov
Khachanov
Russia
- Height (m)1.98
- Weight (Kg)88
- Age23
ATP ranking8
Previous matches
ATP Moscow
Singles
Quarter-final
A.Seppi
✓
3
6
6
K.Khachanov
6
3
3
ATP Moscow
Singles
2nd Round
P.Kohlschreiber
6
3
67
K.Khachanov
✓
3
6
79
Shanghai Masters
Singles
3rd Round
F.Fognini
✓
6
7
K.Khachanov
3
5
Shanghai Masters
Singles
2nd Round
T.Fritz
2
4
K.Khachanov
✓
6
6
ATP Beijing
Singles
Semifinal
D.Thiem
✓
2
77
7
K.Khachanov
6
65
5
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Related
Videos & articles
05/07/2019
Wimbledon 2019: Novak Djokovic halts spirited Hubert Hurkacz to reach fourth round
Wimbledon