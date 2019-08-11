ATP Vienna
Singles | 2nd Round
J.Sinner VS G.Monfils
24 October 2019 Starting from 17:30
Center Court
LIVE - Jannik Sinner - Gaël Monfils
ATP Vienna - 24 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Jannik Sinner and Gaël Monfils live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:30 on 24 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Jannik
Sinner
Sinner
Italy
- Height (m)-
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age18
ATP ranking101
Previous matches
ATP Vienna
Singles
1st Round
J.Sinner
✓
6
6
P.Kohlschreiber
3
4
ATP Antwerp
Singles
Semifinal
J.Sinner
3
2
S.Wawrinka
✓
6
6
ATP Antwerp
Singles
Quarter-final
J.Sinner
✓
6
3
6
F.Tiafoe
4
6
3
ATP Antwerp
Singles
2nd Round
G.Monfils
3
2
J.Sinner
✓
6
6
ATP Antwerp
Singles
1st Round
K.Majchrzak
4
2
J.Sinner
✓
6
6
View more matches
Gaël
Monfils
Monfils
France
- Height (m)1.93
- Weight (Kg)80
- Age33
ATP ranking14
Previous matches
ATP Vienna
Singles
1st Round
D.Novak
6
5
3
G.Monfils
✓
2
7
6
ATP Antwerp
Singles
2nd Round
G.Monfils
3
2
J.Sinner
✓
6
6
Shanghai Masters
Singles
2nd Round
G.Monfils
2
61
H.Hurkacz
✓
6
77
Shanghai Masters
Singles
1st Round
G.Monfils
✓
7
61
6
L.Sonego
5
77
3
ATP Beijing
Singles
1st Round
G.Monfils
4
77
3
J.Isner
✓
6
65
6
View more matches
