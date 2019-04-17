ATP Vienna
Singles | 1st Round

J.Sinner VS P.Kohlschreiber

22 October 2019 Starting from 17:30

Center Court
LIVE - Jannik Sinner - Philipp Kohlschreiber

ATP Vienna - 22 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Jannik Sinner and Philipp Kohlschreiber live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:30 on 22 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Jannik Sinner
Jannik
Sinner
ItalyItaly
  • Height (m)
    -
  • Weight (Kg)
    -
  • Age
    18
ATP ranking
101
Philipp Kohlschreiber
Philipp
Kohlschreiber
GermanyGermany
  • Height (m)
    1.78
  • Weight (Kg)
    70
  • Age
    36
ATP ranking
79
