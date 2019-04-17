ATP Vienna
Singles | 1st Round
J.Sinner VS P.Kohlschreiber
22 October 2019 Starting from 17:30
Center Court
LIVE - Jannik Sinner - Philipp Kohlschreiber
ATP Vienna - 22 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Jannik Sinner and Philipp Kohlschreiber live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:30 on 22 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Jannik
Sinner
Sinner
Italy
- Height (m)-
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age18
ATP ranking101
Previous matches
ATP Antwerp
Singles
Semifinal
J.Sinner
3
2
S.Wawrinka
✓
6
6
ATP Antwerp
Singles
Quarter-final
J.Sinner
✓
6
3
6
F.Tiafoe
4
6
3
ATP Antwerp
Singles
2nd Round
G.Monfils
3
2
J.Sinner
✓
6
6
ATP Antwerp
Singles
1st Round
K.Majchrzak
4
2
J.Sinner
✓
6
6
ATP St. Petersburg
Singles
1st Round
M.Kukushkin
✓
6
77
J.Sinner
3
64
Philipp
Kohlschreiber
Kohlschreiber
Germany
- Height (m)1.78
- Weight (Kg)70
- Age36
ATP ranking79
Previous matches
ATP Moscow
Singles
2nd Round
P.Kohlschreiber
6
3
67
K.Khachanov
✓
3
6
79
ATP Moscow
Singles
1st Round
P.Kohlschreiber
✓
6
77
P.Herbert
3
63
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
P.Kohlschreiber
3
6
4
4
L.Pouille
✓
6
4
6
6
ATP Kitzbuhel
Singles
2nd Round
P.Kohlschreiber
4
4
P.Andújar
✓
6
6
ATP Kitzbuhel
Singles
1st Round
P.Kohlschreiber
✓
6
6
R.Gasquet
3
2
