ATP Vienna
Singles | 1st Round

M.Fucsovics VS L.Sonego

21 October 2019 Starting from 15:00

Next Gen Court
Match
User comments

LIVE - Márton Fucsovics - Lorenzo Sonego

ATP Vienna - 21 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Márton Fucsovics and Lorenzo Sonego live with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 21 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Márton Fucsovics
Márton
Fucsovics
HungaryHungary
  • Height (m)
    1.88
  • Weight (Kg)
    82
  • Age
    27
ATP ranking
69
Previous matches
Lorenzo Sonego
Lorenzo
Sonego
ItalyItaly
  • Height (m)
    -
  • Weight (Kg)
    73
  • Age
    24
ATP ranking
56
Previous matches
