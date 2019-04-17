ATP Vienna
Singles | 1st Round
M.Fucsovics VS L.Sonego
21 October 2019 Starting from 15:00
Next Gen Court
LIVE - Márton Fucsovics - Lorenzo Sonego
ATP Vienna - 21 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Márton Fucsovics and Lorenzo Sonego live with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 21 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Márton
Fucsovics
Fucsovics
Hungary
- Height (m)1.88
- Weight (Kg)82
- Age27
ATP ranking69
Previous matches
ATP Chengdu
Singles
1st Round
M.Fucsovics
6
4
2
L.Harris
✓
4
6
6
ATP St. Petersburg
Singles
2nd Round
M.Fucsovics
77
5
0
A
B.Coric
✓
65
7
3
ATP St. Petersburg
Singles
1st Round
A.Vatutin
5
1
M.Fucsovics
✓
7
6
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
M.Fucsovics
6
4
2
6
3
N.Basilashvili
✓
3
6
6
3
6
Montreal Masters
Singles
1st Round
M.Fucsovics
7
2
3
C.Norrie
✓
5
6
6
Lorenzo
Sonego
Sonego
Italy
- Height (m)-
- Weight (Kg)73
- Age24
ATP ranking56
Previous matches
ATP Antwerp
Singles
1st Round
L.Sonego
3
4
J.Tsonga
✓
6
6
Shanghai Masters
Singles
1st Round
G.Monfils
✓
7
61
6
L.Sonego
5
77
3
ATP Tokyo
Singles
1st Round
L.Sonego
6
3
4
H.Chung
✓
3
6
6
ATP Metz
Singles
2nd Round
L.Sonego
1
4
L.Pouille
✓
6
6
ATP Metz
Singles
1st Round
L.Sonego
✓
6
77
O.Otte
2
62
