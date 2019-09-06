ATP Vienna
Singles | Quarter-final
M.Berrettini VS A.Rublev
25 October 2019 Starting from 14:00
Center Court
LIVE - Matteo Berrettini - Andrey Rublev
ATP Vienna - 25 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Matteo Berrettini and Andrey Rublev live with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:00 on 25 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Matteo
Berrettini
Berrettini
Italy
- Height (m)1.93
- Weight (Kg)85
- Age23
ATP ranking11
Previous matches
ATP Vienna
Singles
2nd Round
M.Berrettini
✓
77
77
G.Dimitrov
65
61
ATP Vienna
Singles
1st Round
M.Berrettini
✓
3
6
6
K.Edmund
6
3
4
Shanghai Masters
Singles
Semifinal
M.Berrettini
3
4
A.Zverev
✓
6
6
Shanghai Masters
Singles
Quarter-final
M.Berrettini
✓
710
6
D.Thiem
68
4
Shanghai Masters
Singles
3rd Round
R.Bautista
65
4
M.Berrettini
✓
77
6
Andrey
Rublev
Rublev
Russia
- Height (m)1.88
- Weight (Kg)68
- Age22
ATP ranking22
Previous matches
ATP Vienna
Singles
2nd Round
H.Chung
4
2
A.Rublev
✓
6
6
ATP Vienna
Singles
1st Round
A.Rublev
✓
6
63
78
A.Bublik
1
77
66
ATP Moscow
Singles
Final
A.Rublev
✓
6
6
A.Mannarino
4
0
ATP Moscow
Singles
Semifinal
A.Rublev
✓
7
6
M.Cilic
5
4
ATP Moscow
Singles
Quarter-final
N.Milojevic
2
3
A.Rublev
✓
6
6
