ATP Vienna
Singles | Quarter-final

M.Berrettini VS A.Rublev

25 October 2019 Starting from 14:00

Center Court
sport-icons/white/tennis
Match
All matches
User comments

LIVE - Matteo Berrettini - Andrey Rublev

ATP Vienna - 25 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Matteo Berrettini and Andrey Rublev live with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:00 on 25 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Matteo Berrettini
Matteo
Berrettini
ItalyItaly
  • Height (m)
    1.93
  • Weight (Kg)
    85
  • Age
    23
ATP ranking
11
Previous matches
View more matches
Andrey Rublev
Andrey
Rublev
RussiaRussia
  • Height (m)
    1.88
  • Weight (Kg)
    68
  • Age
    22
ATP ranking
22
Previous matches
View more matches

Watch Eurosport

  • Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
  • Stream to your devices at home or on the go
  • Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Find out more

Related

Videos & articles

Pain-free Andy Murray finding tennis ‘easier and more fun’ after landmark win

ATP Beijing
01/10/2019

Tennis news - Andy Murray battles past world No 13 Matteo Berrettini in China Open

ATP Beijing
01/10/2019

Tennis news - Rafael Nadal ends Matteo Berrettini dream and reaches US Open final

US Open
07/09/2019

US Open 2019 news - 'You can't expect an easy opponent,' warns Rafa Nadal ahead of Berrettini battle

US Open
06/09/2019