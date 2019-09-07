ATP Vienna
Singles | 1st Round
M.Berrettini VS K.Edmund
21 October 2019 Starting from 14:00
Center Court
Match
LIVE - Matteo Berrettini - Kyle Edmund
ATP Vienna - 21 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Matteo Berrettini and Kyle Edmund live with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:00 on 21 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Matteo
Berrettini
Berrettini
Italy
- Height (m)1.93
- Weight (Kg)85
- Age23
ATP ranking11
Previous matches
Shanghai Masters
Singles
Semifinal
M.Berrettini
3
4
A.Zverev
✓
6
6
Shanghai Masters
Singles
Quarter-final
M.Berrettini
✓
710
6
D.Thiem
68
4
Shanghai Masters
Singles
3rd Round
R.Bautista
65
4
M.Berrettini
✓
77
6
Shanghai Masters
Singles
2nd Round
C.Garín
3
3
M.Berrettini
✓
6
6
Shanghai Masters
Singles
1st Round
J.Struff
2
1
M.Berrettini
✓
6
6
Kyle
Edmund
Edmund
Great Britain
- Height (m)1.88
- Weight (Kg)83
- Age24
ATP ranking55
Previous matches
Shanghai Masters
Singles
1st Round
J.Chardy
✓
6
77
K.Edmund
4
63
ATP Beijing
Singles
1st Round
K.Edmund
4
6
65
Z.Zhang
✓
6
3
77
ATP Chengdu
Singles
1st Round
C.Garín
✓
6
6
K.Edmund
3
2
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
K.Edmund
6
61
5
7
2
P.Andújar
✓
3
77
7
5
6
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
D.Medvedev
✓
6
7
K.Edmund
2
5
