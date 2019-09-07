ATP Vienna
Singles | 1st Round

M.Berrettini VS K.Edmund

21 October 2019 Starting from 14:00

Center Court
sport-icons/white/tennis
Match
All matches
User comments

LIVE - Matteo Berrettini - Kyle Edmund

ATP Vienna - 21 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Matteo Berrettini and Kyle Edmund live with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:00 on 21 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Matteo Berrettini
Matteo
Berrettini
ItalyItaly
  • Height (m)
    1.93
  • Weight (Kg)
    85
  • Age
    23
ATP ranking
11
Previous matches
View more matches
Kyle Edmund
Kyle
Edmund
Great BritainGreat Britain
  • Height (m)
    1.88
  • Weight (Kg)
    83
  • Age
    24
ATP ranking
55
Previous matches
View more matches

Watch Eurosport

  • Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
  • Stream to your devices at home or on the go
  • Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Find out more

Related

Videos & articles

Pain-free Andy Murray finding tennis ‘easier and more fun’ after landmark win

ATP Beijing
01/10/2019

Tennis news - Andy Murray battles past world No 13 Matteo Berrettini in China Open

ATP Beijing
01/10/2019

Tennis news - Kyle Edmund splits from coach after fourth straight loss

23/09/2019

Tennis news - Rafael Nadal ends Matteo Berrettini dream and reaches US Open final

US Open
07/09/2019