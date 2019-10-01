ATP Vienna
Singles | Semifinal
D.Thiem VS M.Berrettini
26 October 2019 Starting from 11:00
Wiener Stadthalle
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Dominic Thiem - Matteo Berrettini
ATP Vienna - 26 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Dominic Thiem and Matteo Berrettini live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 26 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Dominic
Thiem
Thiem
Austria
- Height (m)1.85
- Weight (Kg)82
- Age26
ATP ranking5
Previous matches
ATP Vienna
Singles
Quarter-final
D.Thiem
✓
5
P.Carreño
0
A
ATP Vienna
Singles
2nd Round
D.Thiem
✓
3
6
6
F.Verdasco
6
3
2
ATP Vienna
Singles
1st Round
D.Thiem
✓
6
77
J.Tsonga
4
62
Shanghai Masters
Singles
Quarter-final
M.Berrettini
✓
710
6
D.Thiem
68
4
Shanghai Masters
Singles
3rd Round
N.Basilashvili
3
4
D.Thiem
✓
6
6
View more matches
Matteo
Berrettini
Berrettini
Italy
- Height (m)1.93
- Weight (Kg)85
- Age23
ATP ranking11
Previous matches
ATP Vienna
Singles
Quarter-final
M.Berrettini
✓
7
77
A.Rublev
5
64
ATP Vienna
Singles
2nd Round
M.Berrettini
✓
77
77
G.Dimitrov
65
61
ATP Vienna
Singles
1st Round
M.Berrettini
✓
3
6
6
K.Edmund
6
3
4
Shanghai Masters
Singles
Semifinal
M.Berrettini
3
4
A.Zverev
✓
6
6
Shanghai Masters
Singles
Quarter-final
M.Berrettini
✓
710
6
D.Thiem
68
4
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Related
Videos & articles
04/10/2019
Tennis news - Dominic Thiem powers past Andy Murray to reach China Open semi-finals
ATP Beijing