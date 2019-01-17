ATP Vienna
Singles | 1st Round

M.Kukushkin VS B.Coric

23 October 2019 Starting from 11:00

Wiener Stadthalle
LIVE - Mikhail Kukushkin - Borna Coric

ATP Vienna - 23 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Mikhail Kukushkin and Borna Coric live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 23 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Mikhail Kukushkin
Mikhail
Kukushkin
KazakhstanKazakhstan
  • Height (m)
    1.83
  • Weight (Kg)
    72
  • Age
    31
ATP ranking
57
Borna Coric
Borna
Coric
CroatiaCroatia
  • Height (m)
    1.85
  • Weight (Kg)
    79
  • Age
    22
ATP ranking
24
