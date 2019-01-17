ATP Vienna
Singles | 1st Round
M.Kukushkin VS B.Coric
23 October 2019 Starting from 11:00
Wiener Stadthalle
LIVE - Mikhail Kukushkin - Borna Coric
ATP Vienna - 23 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Mikhail Kukushkin and Borna Coric live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 23 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Mikhail
Kukushkin
Kukushkin
Kazakhstan
- Height (m)1.83
- Weight (Kg)72
- Age31
ATP ranking57
Previous matches
ATP Moscow
Singles
2nd Round
A.Mannarino
✓
77
6
M.Kukushkin
64
2
ATP Moscow
Singles
1st Round
E.Donskoy
4
3
M.Kukushkin
✓
6
6
Shanghai Masters
Singles
2nd Round
D.Goffin
✓
6
3
M.Kukushkin
2
0
A
Shanghai Masters
Singles
1st Round
M.Kukushkin
✓
77
6
M.Kecmanovic
64
4
ATP Beijing
Singles
1st Round
M.Kukushkin
4
6
66
F.Fognini
✓
6
4
78
Borna
Coric
Coric
Croatia
- Height (m)1.85
- Weight (Kg)79
- Age22
ATP ranking24
Previous matches
Shanghai Masters
Singles
1st Round
A.Rublev
✓
6
77
B.Coric
4
64
ATP Tokyo
Singles
1st Round
T.Daniel
✓
6
4
77
B.Coric
4
6
65
ATP Zhuhai
Singles
Quarter-final
A.De Minaur
✓
6
4
6
B.Coric
2
6
4
ATP Zhuhai
Singles
2nd Round
D.Wu
3
3
B.Coric
✓
6
6
ATP St. Petersburg
Singles
Final
D.Medvedev
✓
6
6
B.Coric
3
1
