ATP Vienna
Singles | 1st Round
N.Basilashvili VS F.Verdasco
22 October 2019 Starting from 13:00
Next Gen Court
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Nikoloz Basilashvili - Fernando Verdasco
ATP Vienna - 22 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Nikoloz Basilashvili and Fernando Verdasco live with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:00 on 22 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Nikoloz
Basilashvili
Basilashvili
Georgia
- Height (m)1.85
- Weight (Kg)79
- Age27
ATP ranking26
Previous matches
Shanghai Masters
Singles
3rd Round
N.Basilashvili
3
4
D.Thiem
✓
6
6
Shanghai Masters
Singles
2nd Round
N.Basilashvili
✓
6
1
6
B.Paire
4
6
1
Shanghai Masters
Singles
1st Round
N.Basilashvili
✓
4
6
6
R.Albot
6
1
3
ATP Beijing
Singles
2nd Round
N.Basilashvili
6
3
2
S.Tsitsipas
✓
4
6
6
ATP Beijing
Singles
1st Round
N.Basilashvili
✓
6
77
G.Pella
4
63
View more matches
Fernando
Verdasco
Verdasco
Spain
- Height (m)1.85
- Weight (Kg)87
- Age35
ATP ranking40
Previous matches
Shanghai Masters
Singles
1st Round
F.Verdasco
62
77
4
T.Fritz
✓
77
65
6
ATP Beijing
Singles
1st Round
D.Schwartzman
✓
6
3
6
F.Verdasco
4
6
3
ATP Chengdu
Singles
2nd Round
F.Verdasco
3
6
3
C.Garín
✓
6
3
6
ATP Chengdu
Singles
1st Round
A.Popyrin
2
5
F.Verdasco
✓
6
7
ATP Metz
Singles
2nd Round
F.Verdasco
6
4
3
F.Krajinovic
✓
3
6
6
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more