ATP Vienna
Singles | 1st Round
P.Carreño VS D.Shapovalov
23 October 2019 Starting from 11:00
Wiener Stadthalle
LIVE - Pablo Carreño - Denis Shapovalov
ATP Vienna - 23 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Pablo Carreño and Denis Shapovalov live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 23 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Pablo
Carreño
Carreño
Spain
- Height (m)1.88
- Weight (Kg)78
- Age28
ATP ranking34
Previous matches
ATP Stockholm
Singles
Semifinal
F.Krajinovic
✓
4
6
6
P.Carreño
6
3
3
ATP Stockholm
Singles
Quarter-final
P.Carreño
✓
4
6
6
S.Querrey
6
1
4
ATP Stockholm
Singles
2nd Round
P.Carreño
✓
6
77
G.Mager
3
62
ATP Stockholm
Singles
1st Round
P.Carreño
✓
6
6
J.Millman
4
3
Shanghai Masters
Singles
2nd Round
P.Carreño
63
3
D.Thiem
✓
77
6
Denis
Shapovalov
Shapovalov
Canada
- Height (m)1.83
- Weight (Kg)76
- Age20
ATP ranking27
Previous matches
ATP Stockholm
Singles
Final
D.Shapovalov
✓
6
6
F.Krajinovic
4
4
ATP Stockholm
Singles
Semifinal
Y.Sugita
5
2
D.Shapovalov
✓
7
6
ATP Stockholm
Singles
Quarter-final
D.Shapovalov
✓
6
6
C.Stebe
0
3
ATP Stockholm
Singles
2nd Round
D.Shapovalov
✓
6
77
A.Popyrin
4
63
Shanghai Masters
Singles
2nd Round
N.Djokovic
✓
6
6
D.Shapovalov
3
3
