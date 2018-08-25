ATP Vienna
Singles | 2nd Round
P.Carreño VS M.Kukushkin
24 October 2019 Starting from 13:00
Next Gen Court
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Pablo Carreño - Mikhail Kukushkin
ATP Vienna - 24 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Pablo Carreño and Mikhail Kukushkin live with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:00 on 24 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Pablo
Carreño
Carreño
Spain
- Height (m)1.88
- Weight (Kg)78
- Age28
ATP ranking34
Previous matches
ATP Vienna
Singles
1st Round
P.Carreño
✓
6
7
D.Shapovalov
3
5
ATP Stockholm
Singles
Semifinal
F.Krajinovic
✓
4
6
6
P.Carreño
6
3
3
ATP Stockholm
Singles
Quarter-final
P.Carreño
✓
4
6
6
S.Querrey
6
1
4
ATP Stockholm
Singles
2nd Round
P.Carreño
✓
6
77
G.Mager
3
62
ATP Stockholm
Singles
1st Round
P.Carreño
✓
6
6
J.Millman
4
3
View more matches
Mikhail
Kukushkin
Kukushkin
Kazakhstan
- Height (m)1.83
- Weight (Kg)72
- Age31
ATP ranking57
Previous matches
ATP Vienna
Singles
1st Round
M.Kukushkin
✓
6
6
B.Coric
4
4
ATP Moscow
Singles
2nd Round
A.Mannarino
✓
77
6
M.Kukushkin
64
2
ATP Moscow
Singles
1st Round
E.Donskoy
4
3
M.Kukushkin
✓
6
6
Shanghai Masters
Singles
2nd Round
D.Goffin
✓
6
3
M.Kukushkin
2
0
A
Shanghai Masters
Singles
1st Round
M.Kukushkin
✓
77
6
M.Kecmanovic
64
4
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more