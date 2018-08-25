ATP Vienna
Singles | 2nd Round

P.Carreño VS M.Kukushkin

24 October 2019 Starting from 13:00

Next Gen Court
sport-icons/white/tennis
Match
All matches
User comments

LIVE - Pablo Carreño - Mikhail Kukushkin

ATP Vienna - 24 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Pablo Carreño and Mikhail Kukushkin live with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:00 on 24 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Pablo Carreño
Pablo
Carreño
SpainSpain
  • Height (m)
    1.88
  • Weight (Kg)
    78
  • Age
    28
ATP ranking
34
Previous matches
View more matches
Mikhail Kukushkin
Mikhail
Kukushkin
KazakhstanKazakhstan
  • Height (m)
    1.83
  • Weight (Kg)
    72
  • Age
    31
ATP ranking
57
Previous matches
View more matches

Watch Eurosport

  • Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
  • Stream to your devices at home or on the go
  • Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Find out more

Related

Videos & articles

Tennis news - Top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas overcomes Mikhail Kukushkin to win Marseille Open

ATP Marseille
24/02/2019

Tennis news - Kei Nishikori comes through epic five-set marathon to defeat Pablo Carreno Busta

Australian Open
21/01/2019

Thiem's hopes of home win ended by Nishikori

26/10/2018

Steve Johnson reaches Winston-Salem Open final in bid for third 2018 title

ATP Winston-Salem
25/08/2018