ATP Vienna
Singles | 1st Round
S.Querrey VS A.Mannarino
23 October 2019 Starting from 11:00
Wiener Stadthalle
LIVE - Sam Querrey - Adrian Mannarino
ATP Vienna - 23 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Sam Querrey and Adrian Mannarino live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 23 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Sam
Querrey
Querrey
United States
- Height (m)1.98
- Weight (Kg)95
- Age32
ATP ranking47
Previous matches
ATP Stockholm
Singles
Quarter-final
P.Carreño
✓
4
6
6
S.Querrey
6
1
4
ATP Stockholm
Singles
2nd Round
S.Querrey
✓
67
6
77
G.Dimitrov
79
3
63
ATP Stockholm
Singles
1st Round
S.Querrey
✓
78
6
D.Novak
66
4
Shanghai Masters
Singles
1st Round
F.Fognini
✓
6
6
S.Querrey
4
2
ATP Beijing
Singles
Quarter-final
S.Querrey
63
2
A.Zverev
✓
77
6
View more matches
Adrian
Mannarino
Mannarino
France
- Height (m)1.8
- Weight (Kg)70
- Age31
ATP ranking44
Previous matches
ATP Moscow
Singles
Final
A.Rublev
✓
6
6
A.Mannarino
4
0
ATP Moscow
Singles
Semifinal
A.Mannarino
✓
6
6
A.Seppi
3
4
ATP Moscow
Singles
Quarter-final
A.Mannarino
✓
77
6
D.Lajovic
63
1
ATP Moscow
Singles
2nd Round
A.Mannarino
✓
77
6
M.Kukushkin
64
2
ATP Moscow
Singles
1st Round
A.Mannarino
✓
77
6
D.Džumhur
62
0
View more matches
