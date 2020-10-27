Dan Evans is through to the second round at the Vienna Open after his opponent Aljaz Bedene retired with an injury.

Evans won the first set 6-3 and was trailing 5-4 on serve in the second when Bedene retired.

Evans will face Jurij Rodionov next after the Austrian 21-year-old upset Canadian Denis Shapovalov in the first round.

Novak Djokovic is through to the second round after beating countryman Filip Krajinovic 7-6 (8-6) 6-3.

