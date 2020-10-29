Briton Dan Evans needed just two sets to defeat Austrian Jurij Rodionov at ATP Vienna on Thursday afternoon, winning 7-5 6-3.

There was an upset on Centre Court as Stefanos Tsitsipas was downed by Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov 7-6 (2), 4-6 3-4.

Number two seed Dominic Thiem defeated Cristian Garin 6-3 6-2 in front of his home crowd.

Meanwhile, Vesek Pospisil fell to Daniil Medvedev, as the Russian came back from a set down to win 4-6 6-3 6-2.

Hubert Hurkacz defeated Lorenzo Sonego 7-6 (2) 7-6 (5). Andrey Rublev enjoyed a 2-1 walkover against Jannik Sinner.

