Great Britain's Dan Evans progressed to the semi-finals of the Erste Bank Open with a 7-6(3), 4-6, 6-3 win over Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria.

It is Evans's eighth top 20 win of the year, and his second semi-final of the month, following his three-set exit last week in Antwerp at the hands of France's Ugo Humbert.

He also reached the final four in Dubai back in February, where he lost to second seed Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-2, 6-3.

He will next face Lorenzo Sonego, who beat Novak Djokovic in a shock straight-sets win earlier on Friday.

