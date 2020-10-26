World No 153 Jurij Rodionov earned the biggest win of his career as he beat Denis Shapovalov in the opening round of the Vienna Open.

The 21-year-old Austrian gave the home crowd plenty to cheer as he won 6-4, 7-5 against the world No 12.

Shapovalov served 10 double faults in the match and could now miss out on a place at the ATP Finals in London.

Andrey Rublev and Borna Coric both eased into the second round with straight-set wins over Norbert Gombos and Taylor Fritz respectively.

Pablo Carreno Busta advanced after Gael Monfils was forced to retire due to injury, trailing 1-6, 0-2.

World No 1 Novak Djokovic plays his first match on Tuesday along with home favourite Dominic Thiem.

Cameron Norrie lost in the opening round of the Astana Open after failing to take a match point against Jordan Thompson.

British No 3 Norrie had a chance to clinch the match at 6-5 in the second set tie-break but was unable to take it.

Thompson made the most of the chance as he won 5-7, 7-6(6), 6-2 to reach the second round.

Frances Tiafoe beat Corentin Moutet 6-3, 6-2 while Fernando Verdasco won 6-4, 7-6(5) against James Duckworth.

