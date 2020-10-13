Novak Djokovic has been handed a wildcard to play at the Erste Bank Open in Vienna which will feature six other top 10 players.

The Serbian world number one, who lost to Rafael Nadal at the French Open final in straight sets on Sunday, is set to return to the tournament for the first time since he won it back in 2007.

Dominic Thiem, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Daniil Medvedev, Diego Schwartzman, Matteo Berrettini and Andrey Rublev are also taking part at the ATP 500 indoor event.

Djokovic has already won four titles this year despite the disruption to the calendar caused by the coronavirus pandemic, including the Australian Open.

Gael Monfils, Denis Shapovalov, Kei Nishikori, David Goffin, Fabio Fognini, Stan Wawrinka, Karen Khachanov, and Milos Raonic will also be at the tournament which gets underway on October 26.

