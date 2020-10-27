Novak Djokovic is looking to make more history by tying Pete Sampras' record of finishing as the year-end ATP No. 1 for a sixth time.

Djokovic, along with his fierce rivals Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer and 1970s star Jimmy Connors, has ended the year on top of the rankings five times.

He is currently at the summit, having won all but two of his matches in 2020 - his controversial US Open default after hitting a line judge with the ball and defeat to Nadal in the French Open final.

Djokovic: It would be a dream to match Sampras' record

"Sampras had been one of my idols when I was a kid and of course I want to finish the year as No. 1 to tie his record," Djokovic told reporters.

"That's one of the toughest achievements in world sports."

Off court, Djokovic has had a controversial 2020, having been condemned for comments on a vaccine for Covid-19 and his Adria Tour exhibition, which featured a widespread outbreak of the virus, affecting the Serb himself.

His next engagement is the Vienna Open, where he is set to kick off his campaign against compatriot Filip Krajinovic. He took a wildcard for the tournament.

