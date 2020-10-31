Men’s tennis world number one Novak Djokovic said that Lorenzo Sonego blew him off the court in their ATP Vienna quarter-final.

Italian Sonego comprehensively outplayed the Serbian in a 6-2 6-1 match, a huge upset given the 25-year-old entered the tournament as a wildcard.

Speaking to the ATP after his defeat, Djokovic readily admitted he was well beaten, saying: “He just blew me off the court, that’s all.

“He was better in every segment of the game. It was a pretty bad match from my side, but amazing from his side. He definitely deserved the result.”

However, Djokovic may have revealed that his heart was not entirely in the match having already secured his number one position for the year earlier in the tournament.

“Yes, clinching the number one had an effect on me today. I’ve done what I came here for, securing the number one.”

Djokovic will now move onto the ATP Finals in London to complete his schedule for the year.

