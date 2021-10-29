Number two seed Alexander Zverev beat Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-4 3-6 6-3 in the quarter-finals of the Vienna Open on Friday evening.

The German had a consistent service game to thank for his win ahead of the penultimate round in Austria but his Canadian rival was more successful with his aces, hitting 12 to his opponent's six.

Zverev, who had beaten Australian Alex de Minaur on Thursday to reach this stage, won a tight-fought first set before Auger-Aliassime hit back to level with a 6-3 win in the second set.

Zverev then raced into the lead in the decisive set, but Auger-Aliassime - winner over Briton Cameron Norrie in the quarters - was able to make a fight of it towards the end of the match until Zverev held his serve to secure the win.

In the earlier quarter-final match, Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz defeated Italian third seed Matteo Berrettini 6-1 6-7(2-7) 7-6(7-5) to set up a meeting with Zverev.

Alcaraz looked in exceptional form in the first set as he raced into a 6-1 lead, before Berrettini levelled in the second set on a tie-break. Alcaraz then won the match with his own tie-break in the decisive third.

The semi-finals will be played on Saturday.

