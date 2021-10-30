Alexander Zverev booked his place in the Erste Bank Open final with a 6-3 6-3 win over Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz.

World number four Zverev needed just over an hour to beat the young Spaniard, who had got past Brits Daniel Evans and Andy Murray earlier in the week.

Ad

The match went with serve until the seventh game of the first set, when Zverev set up two break points and converted the second of them.

Tennis 'Changing of the guard has already happened' - Becker on new era of men’s tennis 5 HOURS AGO

The German then held comfortably to take a 5-3 lead and then broke Alcaraz’s serve for the second successive game to leave himself one set from the final.

Alcaraz regained his composure at the beginning of the second set as he won his first two service games to keep himself in the match.

However, Zverev took his first break point opportunity of the second set, in the sixth game, to take a decisive 4-2 lead.

The German then held to extend that advantage to 5-2. Alcaraz did likewise to make the 24-year-old serve for the match and created a break point opportunity to keep himself in the match.

He could not take it though, and at the second attempt Zverev converted match point to book his place in Sunday’s final against either Francis Tiafoe or Jannik Sinner.

ATP Vienna 'I will get better' - Murray says the wins will come after Alcaraz defeat 28/10/2021 AT 10:55