Andy Murray hopes to be "more clinical and ruthless" as he looks to build on improving late-season form at the Erste Bank Open.

Murray is a two-time former winner in Austria and opens his tournament with an encounter with Poland's Hubert Hurkacz, the fifth seed.

After missing sections of the first half of the year after testing positive for Covid-19 and suffering a groin injury, Murray has built steadily with some impressive late season performances.

The Scot is encouraged by his recent showings, but knows he must improve if he is to truly contend again in tournament play.

"I need to be a bit more clinical and ruthless when my opportunities come," said Murray.

"That was one of the things when I was right at the top, it was a strong part of my game and I need to get back to that.

"When my opportunities come, I am going to take them and be clinical. Finish those sets off when you get ahead and don't think that more chances are going to come along because when you play the top players, you don't get loads."

Having out-lasted Francis Tiafoe in a thrilling three-set clash at the European Open in Antwerp last week, Murray surged into a 4-1 lead in the next round against eventual finalist Diego Schwartzman, before fading to fall in straight sets.

The 34-year-old took Stefanos Tsitsipas to five sets in the opening round at the US Open in late August but was unable to capitalise on perhaps his finest performance against a top player at a Grand Slam in recent memory.

Murray, three times a winner at tennis' four major events, has endured significant injury strife since his last title in 2019, including major hip surgeries.

The former British number one is delighted to be back mixing it with some of the world's best and says that it is remarkable he is even able to do so.

"It has been amazing that I have been able to even get back and be playing," Murray explained.

"Some of the results I have had, some will go 'Oh he's not winning enough against top players or he should be doing better'. But I shouldn't be doing better than what I am with the situation with my body and what I have been through.

I don't think there are many players who would be able to compete with the top five players with a metal hip.

"I am proud of myself, for putting myself in a position to compete with those guys. But ultimately if I want to get back to somewhere close to the level I was at before, I need to be winning those matches."

