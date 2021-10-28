Cameron Norrie has been knocked out of the Vienna Open, losing in three sets to Felix Auger-Aliassime 2-6, 7-6(6), 6-4.

It was a remarkable turnaround from Auger-Aliassime, who saved three match points in the second set before winning five points in a row to force a decider.

The Canadian came out on top and will face either Alex De Minaur or Alexander Zverev in the quarter-finals of the ATP 500 tournament.

Norrie got off to a rapid start, breaking the Auger Aliassime serve in the opening game of the match.

Norrie, who was bidding to win his third ATP Tour title of the year, remarkably won 30 straight service points in a row and broke the 21-year-old again at 4-2 up en route to wrapping up the first set in 31 minutes.

The second set was a cagier affair with Auger Aliassime beginning to work out Norrie's game and he forced a tie-break.

The world number 14 blew three match points as Auger Aliassime came back from 1-5 and 3-6 in the tie-break to come back and win the last five points.

The Brit battled hard in the third set but momentum was with Auger Aliassime. He broke at 2-2 to go 3-2 up and held his serve.

Although Norrie saved two match points himself at 5-2 down, he could not stop Auger Aliassime from converting his third match point.

