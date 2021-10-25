British number two Dan Evans crashed out of the Erste Bank Open with a 6-4 6-3 first-round defeat to Carlos Alcaraz in Vienna.

During a rollercoaster match in which both players struggled to hold their serve consistently, Evans was broken five times.

Spaniard Alcaraz broke Evans’ serve early in the first set to race into a 2-0 lead, although Evans hit back immediately to level at 2-2.

However, having forced his way back into contention Evans was broken again as the world number 42 took a 4-2 lead.

Once again Evans rallied and broke back immediately before holding serve to level the match once more at 4-4. But Alcaraz held serve in the ninth game of the match and then broke for a third time to seal the set 6-4.

Evans started the second set in dominant mood, breaking Alcaraz in the opening game and then holding his own serve to build a 2-0 lead.

The match continued on serve until the sixth game of the second set, when Evans was broken again to leave the score at 3-3.

Alcaraz broke Evans again in the eighth game of the second set and then held serve to complete a 6-4 6-3 victory.

The Spanish youngster will now play the winner of the first-round match between Andy Murray and Hubert Hurkacz.

