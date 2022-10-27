-

| Vienne
Men's Singles | Quarter-final | 27.10.2022 | Wiener Stadthalle
Not started
-
-
from 23:00
Advertisement
Ad

Players Overview

tbc
-
  • ranking-
  • points-
  • Age-
  • Height-
  • Weight-
tbc
-
  • ranking-
  • points-
  • Age-
  • Height-
  • Weight-

Related matches

from 23:00
from 23:00
Advertisement
Ad

Table

PlayersPts
1
C. Alcaraz
6730
2
R. Nadal
5810
3
C. Ruud
5600
4
D. Medvedev
5155
5
S. Tsitsipas
5035

Latest news

ATP Vienna

Alcaraz beats Van de Zandschulp at Swiss Indoors; Medvedev, Evans progress in Vienna

13 hours ago

LIVE MATCH: vs

ATP Vienna - 27 October 2022

Follow the ATP Vienna Tennis match between and live with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 27 October 2022.

Find up to date ATP Vienna results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos. Follow all of this season’s hottest tennis tournaments including Wimbledon and the US Open. Keep up with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu and all of today’s top tennis players. See your favourite players go head to head.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from tennis to football, cycling, snooker and more.