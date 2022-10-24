Andrey Rublev - Diego Schwartzman

A. Rublev vs D. Schwartzman | Vienne
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 24.10.2022 | Center Court
Not started
A. Rublev (3)
A. Rublev (3)
D. Schwartzman
D. Schwartzman
24/10
Players Overview

Andrey-Rublev-headshot
AndreyRublev
Russia
Russia
  • ATP ranking8
  • ATP points3685
  • Age25
  • Height1.88m
  • Weight-
Diego-Schwartzman-headshot
DiegoSchwartzman
Argentina
Argentina
  • ATP ranking19
  • ATP points1975
  • Age30
  • Height1.7m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Andrey-Rublev-headshot
AndreyRublev
Russia
Russia
Diego-Schwartzman-headshot
DiegoSchwartzman
Argentina
Argentina
2

Wins

3 matches

1

Wins

Recent matches

A. Rublev

D. Schwartzman

LIVE MATCH: Andrey Rublev vs Diego Schwartzman

ATP Vienna - 24 October 2022

Follow the ATP Vienna Tennis match between Andrey Rublev and Diego Schwartzman live with Eurosport. The match starts at 16:30 on 24 October 2022.

Find up to date ATP Vienna results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

