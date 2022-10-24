Andrey Rublev - Diego Schwartzman
A. Rublev vs D. Schwartzman | Vienne
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 24.10.2022 | Center Court
Not started
A. Rublev (3)
D. Schwartzman
24/10
Advertisement
Ad
Players Overview
AndreyRublev
Russia
- ATP ranking8
- ATP points3685
- Age25
- Height1.88m
- Weight-
DiegoSchwartzman
Argentina
- ATP ranking19
- ATP points1975
- Age30
- Height1.7m
- Weight-
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
2
Wins
3 matches
1
Wins
Recent matches
A. Rublev
D. Schwartzman
Related matches
Advertisement
Ad
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|6730
|2
|5810
|3
|5600
|4
|5155
|5
|4930