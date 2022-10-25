Dennis Novak - Stefanos Tsitsipas

D. Novak vs S. Tsitsipas | Vienne
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 25.10.2022 | Wiener Stadthalle
Not started
D. Novak
D. Novak
S. Tsitsipas (2)
S. Tsitsipas (2)
from 23:00
Players Overview

Dennis-Novak-headshot
DennisNovak
Austria
Austria
  • ATP ranking155
  • ATP points369
  • Age29
  • Height1.83m
  • Weight80kg
Stefanos-Tsitsipas-headshot
StefanosTsitsipas
Greece
Greece
  • ATP ranking5
  • ATP points5035
  • Age24
  • Height1.96m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Recent matches

D. Novak

S. Tsitsipas

Table

PlayersPts
1
C. Alcaraz
6730
2
R. Nadal
5810
3
C. Ruud
5600
4
D. Medvedev
5155
5
S. Tsitsipas
5035

LIVE MATCH: Dennis Novak vs Stefanos Tsitsipas

ATP Vienna - 25 October 2022

Follow the ATP Vienna Tennis match between Dennis Novak and Stefanos Tsitsipas live with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 25 October 2022.

