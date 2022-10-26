Hubert Hurkacz - Emil Ruusuvuori

H. Hurkacz vs E. Ruusuvuori | Vienne
Men's Singles | Round 2 | 26.10.2022 | Wiener Stadthalle
Not started
H. Hurkacz (5)
H. Hurkacz (5)
E. Ruusuvuori
E. Ruusuvuori
from 23:00
Players Overview

Hubert-Hurkacz-headshot
HubertHurkacz
Poland
Poland
  • ATP ranking11
  • ATP points3130
  • Age25
  • Height1.96m
  • Weight-
Emil-Ruusuvuori-headshot
EmilRuusuvuori
Finland
Finland
  • ATP ranking43
  • ATP points986
  • Age23
  • Height1.88m
  • Weight79kg

Statistics

Recent matches

H. Hurkacz

E. Ruusuvuori

Table

PlayersPts
1
C. Alcaraz
6730
2
R. Nadal
5810
3
C. Ruud
5600
4
D. Medvedev
5155
5
S. Tsitsipas
5035

LIVE MATCH: Hubert Hurkacz vs Emil Ruusuvuori

ATP Vienna - 26 October 2022

Follow the ATP Vienna Tennis match between Hubert Hurkacz and Emil Ruusuvuori live with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 26 October 2022.

Find up to date ATP Vienna results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos. Follow all of this season's hottest tennis tournaments including Wimbledon and the US Open. Keep up with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu and all of today's top tennis players. See your favourite players go head to head.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from tennis to football, cycling, snooker and more.