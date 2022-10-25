Hubert Hurkacz - Frances Tiafoe

H. Hurkacz vs F. Tiafoe | Vienne
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 25.10.2022 | Center Court
Not started
H. Hurkacz (5)
H. Hurkacz (5)
F. Tiafoe
F. Tiafoe
25/10
Players Overview

Hubert-Hurkacz-headshot
HubertHurkacz
Poland
Poland
  • ATP ranking11
  • ATP points3130
  • Age25
  • Height1.96m
  • Weight-
Frances-Tiafoe-headshot
FrancesTiafoe
United States
United States
  • ATP ranking17
  • ATP points2240
  • Age24
  • Height1.88m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Hubert-Hurkacz-headshot
HubertHurkacz
Poland
Poland
Frances-Tiafoe-headshot
FrancesTiafoe
United States
United States
2

Wins

3 matches

1

Wins

Recent matches

H. Hurkacz

F. Tiafoe

Table

PlayersPts
1
C. Alcaraz
6730
2
R. Nadal
5810
3
C. Ruud
5600
4
D. Medvedev
5155
5
S. Tsitsipas
5035

