Jurij Rodionov - Denis Shapovalov

J. Rodionov vs D. Shapovalov | Vienne
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 25.10.2022 | Center Court
Not started
J. Rodionov
J. Rodionov
D. Shapovalov
D. Shapovalov
25/10
Advertisement
Ad

Players Overview

Jurij-Rodionov-headshot
JurijRodionov
Austria
Austria
  • ATP ranking130
  • ATP points445
  • Age23
  • Height-
  • Weight-
Denis-Shapovalov-headshot
DenisShapovalov
Canada
Canada
  • ATP ranking19
  • ATP points1925
  • Age23
  • Height1.85m
  • Weight76kg

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Jurij-Rodionov-headshot
JurijRodionov
Austria
Austria
Denis-Shapovalov-headshot
DenisShapovalov
Canada
Canada
1

Wins

1 match

0

Wins

Recent matches

J. Rodionov

D. Shapovalov

Related matches

Men's Singles / Round 1

Y. Nishioka
Y. Nishioka
77
4
T. Fritz (4)
T. Fritz (4)
64
3
F. Misolic
F. Misolic
F. Cerúndolo
F. Cerúndolo
from 16:30
A. Rublev (3)
A. Rublev (3)
D. Schwartzman
D. Schwartzman
from 16:30
G. Dimitrov
G. Dimitrov
T. Monteiro
T. Monteiro
25/10
Advertisement
Ad

Table

PlayersPts
1
C. Alcaraz
6730
2
R. Nadal
5810
3
C. Ruud
5600
4
D. Medvedev
5155
5
S. Tsitsipas
5035

LIVE MATCH: Jurij Rodionov vs Denis Shapovalov

ATP Vienna - 25 October 2022

Follow the ATP Vienna Tennis match between Jurij Rodionov and Denis Shapovalov live with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:00 on 25 October 2022.

Find up to date ATP Vienna results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos. Follow all of this season’s hottest tennis tournaments including Wimbledon and the US Open. Keep up with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu and all of today’s top tennis players. See your favourite players go head to head.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from tennis to football, cycling, snooker and more.