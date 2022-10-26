Daniel Evans - Karen Khachanov

D. Evans vs K. Khachanov | Vienne
Men's Singles | Round 2 | 26.10.2022 | Glaubandich Court
Not started
D. Evans
D. Evans
K. Khachanov
K. Khachanov
26/10
Advertisement
Ad

Players Overview

Daniel-Evans-headshot
DanielEvans
Great Britain
Great Britain
  • ATP ranking26
  • ATP points1515
  • Age32
  • Height1.75m
  • Weight-
Karen-Khachanov-headshot
KarenKhachanov
Russia
Russia
  • ATP ranking18
  • ATP points1945
  • Age26
  • Height1.98m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Daniel-Evans-headshot
DanielEvans
Great Britain
Great Britain
Karen-Khachanov-headshot
KarenKhachanov
Russia
Russia
2

Wins

2 matches

0

Wins

Recent matches

D. Evans

K. Khachanov

Related matches

Men's Singles / Round 2

D. Shapovalov
D. Shapovalov
T. Fritz (4)
T. Fritz (4)
26/10
26/10
F. Cerúndolo
F. Cerúndolo
26/10
A. Rublev (3)
A. Rublev (3)
G. Dimitrov
G. Dimitrov
26/10
Advertisement
Ad

Table

PlayersPts
1
C. Alcaraz
6730
2
R. Nadal
5810
3
C. Ruud
5600
4
D. Medvedev
5155
5
S. Tsitsipas
5035

LIVE MATCH: Daniel Evans vs Karen Khachanov

ATP Vienna - 26 October 2022

Follow the ATP Vienna Tennis match between Daniel Evans and Karen Khachanov live with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:00 on 26 October 2022.

Find up to date ATP Vienna results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos. Follow all of this season’s hottest tennis tournaments including Wimbledon and the US Open. Keep up with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu and all of today’s top tennis players. See your favourite players go head to head.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from tennis to football, cycling, snooker and more.