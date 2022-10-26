Daniel Evans - Karen Khachanov
D. Evans vs K. Khachanov | Vienne
Men's Singles | Round 2 | 26.10.2022 | Glaubandich Court
Not started
D. Evans
K. Khachanov
26/10
Players Overview
DanielEvans
Great Britain
- ATP ranking26
- ATP points1515
- Age32
- Height1.75m
- Weight-
KarenKhachanov
Russia
- ATP ranking18
- ATP points1945
- Age26
- Height1.98m
- Weight-
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
2
Wins
2 matches
0
Wins
Recent matches
D. Evans
K. Khachanov
Men's Singles / Round 2
