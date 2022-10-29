Denis Shapovalov - Borna Coric

D. Shapovalov vs B. Coric | Vienne
Men's Singles | Semifinal | 29.10.2022 | Center Court
Not started
D. Shapovalov
D. Shapovalov
B. Coric
B. Coric
29/10
Advertisement
Ad

Players Overview

Denis-Shapovalov-headshot
DenisShapovalov
Canada
Canada
  • ATP ranking19
  • ATP points1925
  • Age23
  • Height1.85m
  • Weight76kg
Borna-Coric-headshot
BornaCoric
Croatia
Croatia
  • ATP ranking27
  • ATP points1495
  • Age25
  • Height1.85m
  • Weight79kg

Statistics

Recent matches

D. Shapovalov

B. Coric

Related matches

Advertisement
Ad

Table

PlayersPts
1
C. Alcaraz
6730
2
R. Nadal
5810
3
C. Ruud
5600
4
D. Medvedev
5155
5
S. Tsitsipas
5035

Latest news

ATP Vienna

Alcaraz beats Van de Zandschulp at Swiss Indoors; Medvedev, Evans progress in Vienna

26/10/2022 at 20:30

LIVE MATCH: Denis Shapovalov vs Borna Coric

ATP Vienna - 29 October 2022

Follow the ATP Vienna Tennis match between Denis Shapovalov and Borna Coric live with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:30 on 29 October 2022.

Find up to date ATP Vienna results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos. Follow all of this season’s hottest tennis tournaments including Wimbledon and the US Open. Keep up with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu and all of today’s top tennis players. See your favourite players go head to head.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from tennis to football, cycling, snooker and more.