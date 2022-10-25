Oscar Otte - Daniel Evans
O. Otte vs D. Evans | Vienne
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 25.10.2022 | Glaubandich Court
Not started
O. Otte
D. Evans
25/10
Advertisement
Ad
Players Overview
OscarOtte
Germany
- ATP ranking54
- ATP points866
- Age29
- Height1.96m
- Weight77kg
DanielEvans
Great Britain
- ATP ranking26
- ATP points1515
- Age32
- Height1.75m
- Weight-
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
0
Wins
2 matches0
0
Wins
Recent matches
O. Otte
D. Evans
Related matches
Advertisement
Ad
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|6730
|2
|5810
|3
|5600
|4
|5155
|5
|5035