Oscar Otte - Daniel Evans

O. Otte vs D. Evans | Vienne
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 25.10.2022 | Glaubandich Court
Not started
O. Otte
O. Otte
D. Evans
D. Evans
25/10
Players Overview

Oscar-Otte-headshot
OscarOtte
Germany
Germany
  • ATP ranking54
  • ATP points866
  • Age29
  • Height1.96m
  • Weight77kg
Daniel-Evans-headshot
DanielEvans
Great Britain
Great Britain
  • ATP ranking26
  • ATP points1515
  • Age32
  • Height1.75m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
0

Wins

2 matches

0
0

Wins

Recent matches

O. Otte

D. Evans

Table

PlayersPts
1
C. Alcaraz
6730
2
R. Nadal
5810
3
C. Ruud
5600
4
D. Medvedev
5155
5
S. Tsitsipas
5035

