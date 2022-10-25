Lorenzo Sonego - Emil Ruusuvuori
L. Sonego vs E. Ruusuvuori | Vienne
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 25.10.2022 | Glaubandich Court
Not started
L. Sonego
E. Ruusuvuori
25/10
Advertisement
Ad
Players Overview
LorenzoSonego
Italy
- ATP ranking48
- ATP points960
- Age27
- Height1.91m
- Weight-
EmilRuusuvuori
Finland
- ATP ranking43
- ATP points986
- Age23
- Height1.88m
- Weight79kg
Statistics
Recent matches
L. Sonego
E. Ruusuvuori
Related matches
Advertisement
Ad
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|6730
|2
|5810
|3
|5600
|4
|5155
|5
|5035