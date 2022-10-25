Pedro Cachín - Cameron Norrie
P. Cachín vs C. Norrie | Vienne
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 25.10.2022 | Wiener Stadthalle
Not started
P. Cachín
C. Norrie (7)
25/10
Players Overview
PedroCachín
Argentina
- ATP ranking55
- ATP points846
- Age27
- Height-
- Weight-
CameronNorrie
Great Britain
- ATP ranking13
- ATP points2490
- Age27
- Height1.88m
- Weight82kg
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
1
Wins
1 match
0
Wins
Recent matches
P. Cachín
C. Norrie
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|6730
|2
|5810
|3
|5600
|4
|5155
|5
|5035