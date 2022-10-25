Pedro Cachín - Cameron Norrie

P. Cachín vs C. Norrie | Vienne
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 25.10.2022 | Wiener Stadthalle
Not started
P. Cachín
P. Cachín
C. Norrie (7)
C. Norrie (7)
25/10
Players Overview

Pedro-Cachín-headshot
PedroCachín
Argentina
Argentina
  • ATP ranking55
  • ATP points846
  • Age27
  • Height-
  • Weight-
Cameron-Norrie-headshot
CameronNorrie
Great Britain
Great Britain
  • ATP ranking13
  • ATP points2490
  • Age27
  • Height1.88m
  • Weight82kg

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
1

Wins

1 match

0

Wins

Recent matches

P. Cachín

C. Norrie

Table

PlayersPts
1
C. Alcaraz
6730
2
R. Nadal
5810
3
C. Ruud
5600
4
D. Medvedev
5155
5
S. Tsitsipas
5035

LIVE MATCH: Pedro Cachín vs Cameron Norrie

ATP Vienna - 25 October 2022

Follow the ATP Vienna Tennis match between Pedro Cachín and Cameron Norrie live with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 25 October 2022.

Find up to date ATP Vienna results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

