Tallon Griekspoor - Marcos Giron

T. Griekspoor vs M. Giron | Vienne
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 25.10.2022 | Wiener Stadthalle
Not started
T. Griekspoor
T. Griekspoor
M. Giron
M. Giron
from 23:00
Advertisement
Ad

Players Overview

Tallon-Griekspoor-headshot
TallonGriekspoor
Netherlands
Netherlands
  • ATP ranking71
  • ATP points738
  • Age26
  • Height1.88m
  • Weight82kg
Marcos-Giron-headshot
MarcosGiron
United States
United States
  • ATP ranking58
  • ATP points801
  • Age29
  • Height1.8m
  • Weight77kg

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Tallon-Griekspoor-headshot
TallonGriekspoor
Netherlands
Netherlands
Marcos-Giron-headshot
MarcosGiron
United States
United States
1

Wins

1 match

0

Wins

Recent matches

T. Griekspoor

M. Giron

Related matches

O. Otte
O. Otte
D. Evans
D. Evans
from 12:00
L. Sonego
L. Sonego
E. Ruusuvuori
E. Ruusuvuori
from 12:00
G. Dimitrov
G. Dimitrov
T. Monteiro
T. Monteiro
from 13:00
J. Rodionov
J. Rodionov
D. Shapovalov
D. Shapovalov
from 13:00
Advertisement
Ad

Table

PlayersPts
1
C. Alcaraz
6730
2
R. Nadal
5810
3
C. Ruud
5600
4
D. Medvedev
5155
5
S. Tsitsipas
5035

LIVE MATCH: Tallon Griekspoor vs Marcos Giron

ATP Vienna - 25 October 2022

Follow the ATP Vienna Tennis match between Tallon Griekspoor and Marcos Giron live with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 25 October 2022.

Find up to date ATP Vienna results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos. Follow all of this season’s hottest tennis tournaments including Wimbledon and the US Open. Keep up with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu and all of today’s top tennis players. See your favourite players go head to head.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from tennis to football, cycling, snooker and more.