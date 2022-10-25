Tallon Griekspoor - Marcos Giron
T. Griekspoor vs M. Giron | Vienne
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 25.10.2022 | Wiener Stadthalle
Not started
T. Griekspoor
M. Giron
from 23:00
Advertisement
Ad
Players Overview
TallonGriekspoor
Netherlands
- ATP ranking71
- ATP points738
- Age26
- Height1.88m
- Weight82kg
MarcosGiron
United States
- ATP ranking58
- ATP points801
- Age29
- Height1.8m
- Weight77kg
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
1
Wins
1 match
0
Wins
Recent matches
T. Griekspoor
M. Giron
Related matches
Advertisement
Ad
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|6730
|2
|5810
|3
|5600
|4
|5155
|5
|5035