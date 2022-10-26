Daniil Medvedev made a winning return to tennis as he beat Nikoloz Basilashvili in the Vienna Open to reach the round of 16.

The Russian, seeded No. 1 in Austria, needed two sets for a straightforward 6-2 6-2 win.

It marks a successful comeback from the Astana Open earlier in the month, when he had to retire in the third set of a tight semi-final against Novak Djokovic when he suffered a muscle strain.

In the meantime he has since announced the birth of his daughter.

He showed no signs of tiredness as he sent down 10 aces and won four of five break points.

Earlier, Dan Evans beat Karen Khachanov 6-2 6-2 to reach the quarter-finals.

The Briton had little problem against his Russian opponent, who struggled with his serving and conceded eight break points, with the victor winning five of them to cruise to victory.

Evans will take part in his quarter-final on Friday, with an opponent yet to be decided. Evans advanced quicker due to his Round of 32 match cancellation against Matteo Berrettini.

Evans’ best career win so far is a 2021 win in the ATP 250 Murray River Open last year against Felix Auger-Aliassime.

