The tournament in Washington will be Andy’s fourth since returning from injury and his first foray on the hard courts since exiting the Australian Open in January.

The three-time Grand Slam champion marked his return with victory at Queen’s alongside Feliciano Lopez, before then losing at Eastbourne when playing with Marcelo Melo.

He partnered with Pierre-Hugues Herbert in the men’s at Wimbledon, reaching the second round, while in the mixed doubles his blockbuster pairing with Serena Williams was ended in the third round.

Jamie, a six-time Grand Slam champion in the doubles, had ruled out partnering his brother at Wimbledon, stating: “If I go to play Wimbledon with someone who hasn’t hit a tennis ball in eight months, I’m kind of giving up one of those years.”

Andy and Jamie Murray celebrate Great Britain's doubles victory over Argentina in their Davis Cup semi-finalReuters

However, the pair will line up alongside one another in Washington next week, four years on from their doubles appearances in the Davis Cup which inspired Great Britain to glory.

"They called us and said Andy really wanted to come back to DC and wanted to play doubles with his brother," said Mark Ein, Citi Open manager.

"We're putting a real focus on doubles at the event - it's a terrific piece of the competition and entertainment value for fans so we were thrilled he wanted to return."