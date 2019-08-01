Murray brothers kick off Washington campaign in style

The former singles World No.1 is competing with his brother for the first time since making a doubles comeback after undergoing hip surgery following the Australian Open.

The Murrays had been 5-2 down in the deciding match tiebreak but rattled off eight points in a row to confirm their victory.

"I'm in a much better place than last year - physically I feel better, I'm not restricted in hitting shots, I'm still a bit slow but hopefully that will improve," Andy said.

"To come back here and be pain free is brilliant.

"The level of tennis was really good. Doubles matches are tough because they can turn on a few points.

"But we felt we were in control for most of the match and I think we deserved it."

The Murray brothers have won two doubles titles together in their career, the last of which was in Tokyo in 2011.

Next up in Washington DC, they meet Michael Venus and Raven Klaasen, the third seeds.