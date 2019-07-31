Edmund had not been in competitive action since sacrificing a two-set lead to Fernando Verdasco at Wimbledon but looked far from rusty in his first hard-court match since March.

The British No 1 needed just 68 minutes to dispatch South African Harris, who sits 51 places below him in the world rankings, and only face one break point - which he saved.

Edmund will now take on France's Tsonga, who came through a qualifier in the first round before shocking No 2 seed Karen Khachanov in a tense two-hour three-setter.

The Yorkshireman is the only remaining Brit in the main draw after Evans was beaten 6-4 6-1 by Yoshihito Nishioka.

Evans has been working his way back up the rankings after serving a one-year ban from the sport and had a chance to crack the top 50 with a victory over the Japanese player.

Daniel Evans (GBR) during a first round match against Yoshihito Nishioka (JPN) in the 2019 Citi Open Mens singles, on July 30, 2019, at the Rock Creek Park Tennis Center, in Washington, D.C.Getty Images

He made the perfect start, breaking his opponent for a 2-0 lead in the opening set, but immediately handed the advantage back by losing his own serve.

Evans then appeared to struggle with the heat as temperatures touched 34 degrees and lost the second set in just 27 minutes to bow out in the first round.