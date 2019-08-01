Kyrgios pulls a Kyrgios special during Citi Open win over Simon

Le Buzz

Kyrgios claimed a 6-4, 7-6(5) victory over the Frenchman but yet again it was his antics on the court which stole the headlines.

The Australian smashed a racquet and got into a heated debate with the umpire, with whom he refused to shake hands at the end of the match.

As ever, he entertained the crowd, berating himself for "the worst serve I ever served in my life" before firing down one of his 24 aces in the encounter.

Kyrgios has been no stranger to controversy of late. During Wimbledon he was pictured in a local pub the night before his clash with Rafael Nadal.

After being forced to miss Roland Garros, he took a sideswipe at the tournament, saying that it "sucks" compares to Wimbledon.

Kyrgios is also in doubles action in Washington DC, forming an entertaining partnership with Stefanos Tsitsipas.