Stefanos Tsitsipas and Daniil Medvedev headline Citi Open

Daniil Medvedev and Stefanos Tsitsipas have been announced on the provisional entry list for the Citi Open in Washington.
The event will be the first of the 2020 ATP hard court season after a five-month intermission due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The only other top 10 player set to attend is Belgian world number 10 David Goffin.
The lack of participation is believed to be in part due to the failure of the United States to contend effectively with the coronavirus compared to other nations in the world.
The world's top three - Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Dominic Thiem - are not due to take part in the event, due to start on August 13.
Dan Evans, Kyle Edmund and Cameron Norrie are the British representatives ahead of the US Open.
