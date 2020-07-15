Stefanos Tsitsipas and Daniil Medvedev headline Citi Open

Daniil Medvedev and Stefanos Tsitsipas have been announced on the provisional entry list for the Citi Open in Washington.

Watch tennis live on Eurosport and the Eurosport Player

The event will be the first of the 2020 ATP hard court season after a five-month intermission due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Tennis Grigor Dimitrov announces negative coronavirus test results 2 HOURS AGO

The only other top 10 player set to attend is Belgian world number 10 David Goffin.

Grigor Dimitrov announces negative coronavirus test results

The lack of participation is believed to be in part due to the failure of the United States to contend effectively with the coronavirus compared to other nations in the world.

The world's top three - Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Dominic Thiem - are not due to take part in the event, due to start on August 13.

Dan Evans, Kyle Edmund and Cameron Norrie are the British representatives ahead of the US Open.

Play Icon WATCH Tsitsipas tries to belt out Justin Timberlake during coaching interval 00:00:29

Play Icon

Tennis Highlights: Elina Svitolina beats Anastasija Sevastova to reach Bett1 Aces final 13 HOURS AGO

Play Icon